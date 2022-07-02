HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $166.98

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $166.98 and last traded at $167.13, with a volume of 24736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

