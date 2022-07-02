Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.70

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.71, with a volume of 277345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.65.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$182,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,811 shares in the company, valued at C$560,798.30.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

