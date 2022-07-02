Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.69

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.69 and last traded at $51.91, with a volume of 46166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 250,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

