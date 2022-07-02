IP Group (LON:IPO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.20

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.20 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.85), with a volume of 680195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.40 ($0.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of IP Group from GBX 162 ($1.99) to GBX 147 ($1.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get IP Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £721.80 million and a PE ratio of 166.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.53.

In related news, insider David Baynes sold 34,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.04), for a total value of £29,014.75 ($35,596.55).

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.