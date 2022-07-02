Whitbread (LON:WTB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,382.00

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,382 ($29.22) and last traded at GBX 2,401 ($29.46), with a volume of 513198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,542 ($31.19).

WTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($46.62) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($46.25) to GBX 3,910 ($47.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,815.71 ($46.81).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,663.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,837.44. The company has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,947.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.43) per share. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

In related news, insider Frank Fiskers bought 1,750 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,642 ($32.41) per share, with a total value of £46,235 ($56,723.10). Also, insider Fumbi Chima bought 789 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,643 ($32.43) per share, with a total value of £20,853.27 ($25,583.70). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,559 shares of company stock valued at $9,193,547 in the last ninety days.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

