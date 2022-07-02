Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.51

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$32.51 and last traded at C$32.56, with a volume of 615613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04, a current ratio of 99.23 and a quick ratio of 84.86. The firm has a market cap of C$22.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.66.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

