SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.50

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.50 and last traded at C$21.52, with a volume of 61959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNC shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

