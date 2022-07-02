ADT (NYSE:ADT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.05

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 12649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is -48.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,908 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,606 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 192,015 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811,525 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

