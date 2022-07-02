Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.91

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.91 and last traded at C$5.94, with a volume of 26554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.11.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.35 million and a PE ratio of -24.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -36.89%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

