Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.96

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.96 and last traded at C$11.01, with a volume of 26951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on Mullen Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$456.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$396.80 million. Research analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.48%.

In related news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,184.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

