iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.49

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.49 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 43416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

