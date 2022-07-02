CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.87

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 23704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

