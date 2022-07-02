iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.83

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.83 and last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 50317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,884,000 after acquiring an additional 998,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 529,394 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,070,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,562,000 after acquiring an additional 116,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,367,000 after acquiring an additional 432,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $146,905,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

