BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $160.20

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 160.20 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 160.60 ($1.97), with a volume of 320102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.40 ($1.98).

The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

