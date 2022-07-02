iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.40

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 2634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,427,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 494,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,240,000 after buying an additional 159,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 159,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,482.5% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 189,518 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.