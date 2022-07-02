TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

