Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Short Interest Update

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 437,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $250,080.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,474,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,350,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ackermann bought 100,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 184.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.