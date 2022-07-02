Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Short Interest Update

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 437,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $250,080.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,474,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,350,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ackermann bought 100,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.53. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 184.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.