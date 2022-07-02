SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Short Interest Update

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 33.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $26.52 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,850.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 386,626 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 325,706 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,719.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 229,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.