Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TETC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TETC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

