Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TCBIO opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $28.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.
About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
