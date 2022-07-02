Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TCBIO opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345 in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

