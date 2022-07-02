Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SWET stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Athlon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWET. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,157,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 320,840 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 208,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 1,279.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,282 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

