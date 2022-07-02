ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.17

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 57 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $989.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.26.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.47 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 76.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,124,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

