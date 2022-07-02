State Street (NYSE:STT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.58

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.58 and last traded at $60.77, with a volume of 10253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.08.

Several analysts recently commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.59.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,595.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

