First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,101 shares of company stock worth $37,550. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

