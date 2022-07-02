Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 4,225.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,063,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,031,000 after buying an additional 24,484,198 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PSC opened at $38.39 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08.

