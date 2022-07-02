WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target Cut to $4.50

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $751.64 million, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.58. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $6.92.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

