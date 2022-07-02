Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Expands By 122.6%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the May 31st total of 956,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) by 438.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.99% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

