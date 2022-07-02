UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Cut to $41.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UDR. Scotiabank decreased their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

UDR stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,564,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in UDR by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

