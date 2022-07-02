UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Cut to $41.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UDR. Scotiabank decreased their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.
UDR stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,564,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in UDR by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.