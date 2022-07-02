Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $244,608,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 783,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,014,000 after acquiring an additional 571,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,777,000 after acquiring an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 266.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEI. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

