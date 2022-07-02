Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

