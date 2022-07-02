Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 222.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 40.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 17.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 854,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,697,000 after acquiring an additional 127,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

AIRC stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

