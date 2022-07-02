Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 322.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.