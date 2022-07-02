Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

NYSE FTV opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

