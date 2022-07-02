DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2,535.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 52,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

