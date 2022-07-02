Insider Buying: SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Acquires $58,957.20 in Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer bought 98,262 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $58,957.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,875,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Karen Singer bought 142,398 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $85,438.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Karen Singer bought 280,182 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $151,298.28.

On Thursday, June 16th, Karen Singer bought 267,617 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $141,837.01.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.03.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

