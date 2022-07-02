Insider Buying: Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Insider Purchases $56,400.00 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) insider Raquel E. Izumi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VINC opened at $1.40 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 273,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 163,481 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

