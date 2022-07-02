Insider Buying: Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Insider Purchases $56,400.00 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) insider Raquel E. Izumi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
VINC opened at $1.40 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.66.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
VINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vincerx Pharma (VINC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.