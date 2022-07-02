Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Raised to $37.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

PDCO opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 123,594 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

