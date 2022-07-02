Truist Financial Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $55.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.46% from the company’s current price.

FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 27,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 42,151 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.