Wedbush Downgrades SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Neutral

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $48.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIVB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $400.67 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $374.99 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

