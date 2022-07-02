StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

