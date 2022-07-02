AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $8,124,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.