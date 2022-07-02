AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,980 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $173.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

