Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $95.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

