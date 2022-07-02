Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 320 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

