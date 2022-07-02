BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,270.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,571.29.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $27,991,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

