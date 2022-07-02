Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of IYY stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.10. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $88.73 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.