Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $80.54

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.54 and last traded at $80.57, with a volume of 101097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $399.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.