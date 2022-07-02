Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.76.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.03.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 216,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

