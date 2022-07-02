Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Target Price to GBX 5,800

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,905.07.

NYSE:RIO opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

