Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Target Price to GBX 5,800

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,905.07.
NYSE:RIO opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
