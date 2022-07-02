The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Target Price to $13.75

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.25 to $13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 622,451 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

